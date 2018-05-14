Self-driving shuttle launch, Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster, The CARB game: What's New @ The Car Connection

Self-driving vans ready to shuttle riders in Dallas suburb this summer

After-work happy hour will never be the same in Frisco, Texas. That's because the nation's first on-demand self-driving car service said Wednesday that it will begin testing vans that can be summoned on-demand via a smartphone app for rides between an office park and an entertainment district built around the Dallas Cowboys' training center.

More turbo, more money: 2018 Fiat 500 price hiked to $16,245

Like an Italian grandmother's gnocchi recipe, the retro-styled Fiat 500 has required lots of tweaking over the years. For 2018, Fiat made more underhood muscle standard equipment and the automaker has correspondingly upped the subcompact hatchback's base price by a hefty $1,250 to $16,245.

2019 Honda Ridgeline Review

Many buyers choose pickups that are purpose-built for scenarios that may arise only occasionally in the truck’s lifetime, but these capabilities come at the expense of ride quality, handling, and affordability.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-AMG GT S now available as roadster

Buyers looking for a serious sports car with luxury and style have a new option in the form of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster.

Wolfgang Porsche shares his top 5 favorite Porsches

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche is the grandson of Porsche found Ferdinand Porsche. His older brother Butzi designed the 911. Wolfgang is a competent metalworker in his own right, but he's not getting his hands dirty these days. Dr. Porsche (how cool would that look on a business card?) helps run the good ship Porsche AG. He recently sat down with the Porsche video team to chat about his all-time top five favorite Porsches. While it would've been cute if he mentioned a son or grandchild as one of his favorite Porsches, he stuck to the cars.

Show-off blow off: Audi joins other luxury makes to skip 2019 Detroit auto show

Following similar announcements from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, Audi announced on Thursday that it will join the rival makes and no longer attend the Detroit auto show. It's the most recent in a series of blows to what many believe is North America's premier auto show.

CARB ZEV vehicle game board 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Automakers play high-stakes CARB game to earn zero emissions vehicle credits

Ever attended an adult board game night and found yourself playing a game with far too many rules?

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for May 2018

We found some great deals on green cars and hybrids this month as automakers look toward changing over their stock to sell new models.

Elio Motors says it will build production cars next year

Paul Elio told investors and media Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana, that his three-wheeled car would go on sale next year after several delays and questions about funding.