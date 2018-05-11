Nissan Versa updates, VW Golf GTI TCR, Audi goes electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018.5 Nissan Versa adds safety, convenience tech for modest $200 price hike

At the proverbial eleventh hour, the budget-friendly 2018 Nissan Versa has gained $200 worth of additional safety and convenience gear: a rearview monitor paired to a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a USB input.

Cadillac ATS sedan won't return for 2019

The Cadillac ATS sedan won't return for 2019, a company spokesman told The Car Connection on Wednesday. The two-door coupe will return for 2019, and likely the high-performance ATS-V coupe, although their futures beyond next year is unclear.

The federal government is pleading with 2006 model year Ford Ranger and Mazda B-Series pickup owners to park their trucks unless they've had their faulty Takata airbags replaced.

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR concept Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

290-horsepower VW Golf GTI TCR road car previewed by concept

Volkswagen's Golf GTI race car developed for the TCR International Series is about to spawn a road-going version.

Uber to resume testing self-driving cars in "a few months"

Uber believes it will have its self-driving cars back on the roads in "a few months," as the company awaits a preliminary report from the National Traffic Safety Board.

Zoyte preps a Range Rover Sport clone for the Chinese market

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating for western automakers when Chinese brands rip off their designs. The latest copycat car maker? Zotye, which is prepping a vehicle called the T800. It's an SUV that looks an awful lot like Land Rover's own Range Rover Sport.

2019 Audi e-tron prototype Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Audi invests heavily in 20 electrified cars by 2025

At its annual meeting Wednesday, Audi announced an ambitious plan to build 20 new electrified cars by 2025, most of them battery electrics,.

NTSB launches investigation into another Tesla crash after it caught fire and killed two teens in Florida

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Wednesday that it is investigating a crash involving a Tesla that killed two teens and injured a third in Florida.

CFA study shows better gas mileage standards offset cost of modern safety tech

Cars that get good gas mileage aren't unsafe. In fact, gas savings have more than paid for safety improvements in modern cars, as well as for the technology needed to make the gains in fuel economy.