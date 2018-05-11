2018.5 Nissan Versa adds safety, convenience tech for modest $200 price hike

At the proverbial eleventh hour, the budget-friendly 2018 Nissan Versa has gained $200 worth of additional safety and convenience gear: a rearview monitor paired to a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a USB input.

That additional equipment adds $100 to $200 to the Versa's base price, depending on the trim level. The least-expensive Versa S now costs $13,195 including a mandatory $885 destination charge, CarsDirect found.

The Versa S Plus' base price climbs $200 to $15,535, while the top-of-the-line Versa SV now costs $16,825, a $100 increase. All three trims are still among the least-costly new cars on the market in the U.S.

Nissan brands the updated Versas as 2018.5 model year vehicles.

The additional gear isn't a generous gift from Nissan as much as it is a move to make the vehicles compliant with federal law. As of May 1, rearview cameras are required on all new passenger cars in the U.S. The 2018 Versa was one of the last new vehicles to not include a rearview camera as standard equipment.

Dealers will likely have 2018 and 2018.5 Versa subcompact cars on their lots for a while, meaning shoppers interested in the extra features may need to look closely before signing on the dotted line.