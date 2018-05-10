2018 Nissan Kicks priced, Audi traffic light communication, Honda Clarity PHEV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Nissan Kicks costs $18,965 to start; Route 66 references still free

When it goes on sale later this spring, the 2018 Nissan Kicks S will cost $18,965, including destination, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's at least $1,000 less than small crossover competitors from Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.

Cadillac ATS sedan won't return for 2019

The Cadillac ATS sedan won't return for 2019, a company spokesman told The Car Connection on Wednesday. The two-door coupe will return for 2019, and likely the high-performance ATS-V coupe, although their futures beyond next year is unclear.

6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT was created to go fast, look mean, and haul a gaggle of people. The muscle truck of three-row crossover SUVs has one more ace up its sleeve—or tucked between its rumbling tailpipes.

Audi Traffic Light Information System, Las Vegas Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

New Audis can now communicate with traffic lights in 10 U.S. cities

Audi's Traffic Light Information system (TLI) now works in 10 separate U.S. cities. The German luxury brand announced on Wednesday that drivers of select 2017 and 2018 Audi vehicles can now use TLI in Kansas City, Kansas, and Phoenix, Arizona.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz’s GLE will soon be redesigned, and we have fresh spy shots and video of prototypes for the new generation of the popular mid-size luxury SUV.

2018 Buick Excelle compact sedan revealed for Chinese market

Buick on Wednesday unveiled a new generation of its Excelle compact sedan for the Chinese market.

2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Plugged into L1 in Corte Madera, Calif. Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Honda Clarity PHEV revisited: is this the car Bill Clinton wanted built?

With new stewardship comes new perspective—sometimes on old things.

Japanese automakers team up to solidify next-gen batteries

Facing competition from American scientists, Japanese automakers are teaming up to develop solid-state lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, according to a Nikkei report.

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn: 188 miles is enough for electric cars; now prices must be cut

At about 188 miles, the range of today's electric cars is enough. It's the price that needs to come down.