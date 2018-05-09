The Cadillac ATS sedan won't return for 2019, a company spokesman told The Car Connection on Wednesday. The two-door coupe will return for 2019, and likely the high-performance ATS-V coupe, although their futures beyond next year is unclear.

Cadillac's smallest sedan was introduced in 2012, built on the same Lansing, Michigan production line as the Chevrolet Camaro. It was named North American Car of the Year in 2013.

The ATS and larger CTS likely will be discontinued for a sedan sized between the two, called the CT5, that will join the CT6 full-size sedan already on sale. A compact sedan, called the CT4, will round out the lineup.

Cadillac spokesman Donny Nordlicht said the Lansing facility would build a new sedan later.

"Production of the ATS sedan is ending due to extensive plant upgrades, expansion and re-tooling to prepare for the next generation of Cadillac sedans. Cadillac’s future sedan portfolio will consist of three sedans, positioned in different segments and clearly differentiated by size and price," he said in a statement.

In addition to the recently announced XT4 compact crossover, the American luxury automaker is working on a full-size three-row XT6 to sit between the XT5 and Escalade in the lineup.

We'll have more information about the 2019 Cadillac lineup as it becomes available.