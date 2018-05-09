2018 Nissan Kicks, 2018 Audi A4, 2019 BMW M5 Competition: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Nissan Kicks costs $18,965 to start; Route 66 references still free

When it goes on sale later this spring, the 2018 Nissan Kicks S will cost $18,965, including destination, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's at least $1,000 less than small crossover competitors from Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.

2018 Audi A4 Review

The A4 lineup includes a compact sports sedan and an Allroad wagon that’s sold as a crossover SUV alternative. The A4s are supplemented by the brand’s higher-performance S4 sedan and the A5/S5 coupes, which are covered elsewhere.

2018 Kia Stinger vs. 2018 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars

It would be easy to write off the 2018 Kia Stinger as a 2018 BMW 3-Series imitator, but life is never that simple. The 2018 Stinger traces many of the same lines as the 2018 3-Series, and in some cases the Kia does so with more verve and sharper responses.

2019 BMW M5 Compettiion Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 BMW M5 Competition drills out 617 HP for $111K

BMW already won us over with the 2018 M5 super sedan. On Tuesday, it hit the gas on a more potent Competition model. The M5 Competition arrives for 2019, joining a M2 Competition unveiled in April.

Dodge teases updated 2019 Charger

It's not just the Dodge Challenger that gets a round of updates for 2019. The related Charger sedan will receive its own series of updates for the 2019 model year, among which will be a new grille for high-performance versions like the SRT Hellcat.

Lagonda previews ultra-luxury electric SUV coming in 2021

The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan better watch out as Aston Martin's revived ultra-luxury brand Lagonda is preparing an SUV for launch in 2021. A preview sketch released Wednesday gives us our first look at the Lagonda SUV.

2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Plugged into L1 in Corte Madera, Calif. Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Honda Clarity PHEV revisited: is this the car Bill Clinton wanted built?

With new stewardship comes new perspective—sometimes on old things. Here at Green Car Reports, we have driven the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid a couple of times. New reviewers sometimes bring new context and background to subjects we've covered before.

7 things we learned in 9 years, and where green cars are headed

More than four years ago, this site looked back at its first five years of coverage to assess what had changed—and what we'd learned. Now, we're repeating the exercise. By February 2014, Green Car Reports had published about 9,800 news articles. The number is now up to more than 16,800.

Japanese automakers team up to solidify next-gen batteries

Facing competition from American scientists, Japanese automakers are teaming up to develop solid-state lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, according to a Nikkei report.