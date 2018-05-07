Future Volvo cars and big rigs will be able to talk to one another

Future Volvos—both passenger cars and semi trucks—will soon be able to communicate with one another about road hazards with a new cloud-based service called Connected Safety.

Although Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks are two separate companies, the two Swedish firms said Monday that they are collaborating on Connected Safety. Connecting both companies with the service will allow for more coverage on the road when it comes to sharing real-time data to help prevent accidents.

Connected Safety will launch this year in Norway and Sweden where a large number of Volvo vehicles share the road. The service will rely on an existing cloud-based service that Volvo has used in its cars since 2016. The current service allows other cars using the service to send out anonymous warnings to other cars using the service whenever the car’s hazard lights are turned on.

Over time, the two said that drivers will see enhancements in the service including the ability to share other warnings such as slippery road warnings. Other automakers can also opt into the service, although Volvo hasn't detailed how such an agreement would work.

“Expanded cooperation between different players is one of the most important keys to improved road safety. If more vehicles are able to exchange real-time information about the traffic situation, it will lower the risk of accidents. With Connected Safety we are opening the door to the future, with the hope that more vehicle manufacturers will join in,” said Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic and Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks in a statement.

The ultimate goal of cloud-based road hazard systems is to get to a point where vehicle accidents could approach a zero mark.

Volvo’s Connected Safety service and others like it being developed by other companies are the core of many self-driving vehicle systems. These services allow for self-driving vehicles to have a complete understanding of what is around them.