Self-driving car hurdles, Genesis dealerships, Former VW CEO charged in dieselgate: What's New @ The Car Connection

California DMV reveals more hurdles ahead for self-driving cars

The California Department of Motor Vehicles explained on Monday one of the reasons why self-driving cars aren't buzzing around the Golden State's roads: human drivers still have to take over too often.

Georgia becomes 16th state to outlaw handheld cellphone use while driving

Georgia drivers caught using handheld cellphones will soon be subject to a fine. A ban signed into law Wednesday by Governor Nathan Deal makes handheld phone use illegal beginning July 1.

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid returns with higher price tag, more features

A little time off to regroup never hurt anyone. That's just what happened to the 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, which the automaker said Tuesday is just now hitting dealer showrooms in select markets scattered across the U.S.

Genesis can't make up its mind on how to sell cars

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury division, has reneged on a previous decision to create dedicated dealerships under new franchises. The decision left current Hyundai dealers in the cold over the chance to set up their own Genesis dealerships, but made others feel welcome back into the fold.

Budweiser brewer orders 800 Nikola hydrogen-powered semi trucks

Nikola Motor Company, the startup maker of hydrogen-electric-powered semi-trucks, has received quite an order. On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch announced it plans to purchase up to 800 of the company's semis. The order will effectively replace Anheuser-Busch's entire semi fleet with trucks powered by renewable energy. The purchase will largely be Nikola Two day cabs instead of the Nikola One sleeper cabs.



2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video

Like the Cayenne before it, the Macan has been a huge hit for Porsche. It’s the marque’s most popular model, with more than 97,000 delivered in 2017 alone.

Report: Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn criminally charged over dieselgate

Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn was charged with defrauding the U.S. in a Michigan federal court Thursday for his role in the widespread VW diesel emissions scandal.

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: late to the party, but at least it won't drink much

Just as most automakers gear up to announce their 2019 models, the 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is arriving in showrooms scattered across select markets in the U.S.

Report: Tesla kicked out from official investigation over fatal Model X crash

The public dust-up between federal safety officials and Tesla escalated this week when the automaker left a fatal crash investigation—or was forced out.