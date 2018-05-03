2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Lexus pushes hybrid performance, 350 kW charger unveiled: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid returns with higher price tag, more features

A little time off to regroup never hurt anyone. That's just what happened to the 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, which the automaker said Tuesday is just now hitting dealer showrooms in select markets scattered across the U.S.

Insurers don't penalize texting while driving as much as other moving violations

Auto insurance companies are less apt to penalize drivers financially for texting while driving than many other moving violations, a new study shows.

Nissan ProPilot Assist real-world drive: 6 things to know

We hate to admit it, but it’s true: Sometimes, driving is boring.

Lexus says its hybrids are fast as h Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Fast as h: Lexus out to promote performance aspect of hybrids

If we say "hybrid", your mind instantly moves to visions of slow wedge-bricks clogging up the fast lane on your local highway. Lexus is looking to change that. A new campaign called "Fast as h" aims to show the performance aspect aligned with its own hybrid offerings. Those aspects are easy to see when you're staring down the long hood of a Lexus LC 500h.

Watch the FJ Company restore a Toyota FJ40

Vintage SUVs are a big business right now.

Brake-by-wire to go mainstream, says Brembo

Braking systems have changed considerably over decades, but high-performance brake manufacturer Brembo thinks another big change is coming.

Chevrolet Bolt charging at Electrify America 350 kw charger at Home Depot in Chicopee, Mass. Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Electrify America switches on the first 350 KW Fast Charging station in Chicopee, Mass.

Though it lacked the crowds and fanfare of a Tesla launch, an unveiling yesterday in Chicopee, Mass., may at least as much impact on electric-car drivers going forward.

FedEx and UPS burn less gas to deliver boxes

With so many American consumers shopping online, cleaning up delivery vans has become a big business.

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid first drive review: understated efficiency

When it comes to hybrids and Toyota, one shape typically comes to mind. Hint: It doesn’t have a trunk.