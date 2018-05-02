2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid returns with higher price tag, more features

A little time off to regroup never hurt anyone. That's just what happened to the 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, which the automaker said Tuesday is just now hitting dealer showrooms in select markets scattered across the U.S.

While shoppers won't find the 2018 Rogue Hybrid everywhere—Nissan is restricting sales mostly to markets in the Western U.S. and the Mid-Atlantic region—the crossover may be worth seeking out for its fuel-economy benefits. Front-wheel drive versions return 33 mpg city, 35 highway, 34 combined, while all-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrids come in at 31/34/33 mpg.

Those figures are about 5 to 6 mpg higher than the non-hybrid Rogue. That's not bad for the $1,000 premium Nissan charges for the 176-horsespower hybrid powertrain.

The Rogue Hybrid adds few new features for 2018 that help justify a price hike to $27,995, about $800 more than the 2017 model.

That figure is for the Rogue Hybrid SV, which gains a motion-activated power liftgate and an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for the 2018 model year. An extra $1,350 buys all-wheel drive, while a new SV Premium Package runs $2,870 and adds adaptive cruise control, memory for the power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, a panoramic moonroof, and navigation.

The Rogue SL Hybrid tops the lineup at $33,355. It builds on the Rogue Hybrid SV with the Premium Package, adding leather upholstery, lane-departure warnings, and a handful of other small items. A power panoramic moonroof is optional on the Rogue Hybrid SL.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist technology is not available on the Rogue Hybrid as it is on the standard Rogue.

All in, a 2018 Rogue SL Hybrid with all-wheel drive and every available option lists for $36,420.