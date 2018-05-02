California vs. the EPA, 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: What's New @ The Car Connection

California, 16 other states sue Trump administration over EPA's weakened car emissions targets

California and more than a dozen states on Tuesday filed suit against the EPA over administrator Scott Pruitt's proposal to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas standards that include new car fuel-economy standards.

Trump delays tariffs on imported steel, aluminum for some US allies

Mere hours before temporary exemptions for certain U.S. allies were set to expire, the Trump administration Monday postponed new, wide-reaching import tariffs on aluminum and steel used in new cars.

2019 Cadillac XTS Review

The 2019 Cadillac XTS builds on the brand’s reputation for comfortable, modern big-car luxury. Unchanged from the 2018 model year, the 2019 XTS remains a capable full-size sedan that carries plenty of heritage without the stale nostalgia.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid: eco without compromise

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid's biggest rival might be parked across the showroom. That's because the Cayenne E-Hybrid, with its 445-horsepower hybrid powertrain delivers faster acceleration and better fuel economy than the Cayenne S.

2020 Ford Escape spy shots

Ford is in the early stages of on-road tests for a new generation of the Escape, or Kuga if you're reading this in Europe.

Ford Focus Active soft-roader is sole Focus variant for North America

Ford last month took the covers off a redesigned Focus in hatchback (regular and soft-roader), sedan and wagon body styles.

2019 Toyota Avalon Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid first drive review: understated efficiency

When it comes to hybrids and Toyota, one shape typically comes to mind. Hint: It doesn’t have a trunk.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid: the subtly earthy type

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid doesn't boast about its plug-in hybrid, eco-friendly credentials. Instead of a big charge port conspicuously placed on one front fender, the Cayenne has matching covers for fuel or electricity on either side of the vehicle.

Subaru admits cheating on fuel-economy and emissions tests

Subaru released a statement confirming that workers in two of its Japanese factories falsified numbers on fuel economy and emissions tests.