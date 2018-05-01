2019 Toyota Corolla driven, Toyota Prius as a classic, EPA fuel-economy standards: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport

The same words have applied to the Toyota Corolla for nearly all of its 12 generations on sale in the U.S.: economical, practical, dependable, or smart.

2019 Cadillac XTS Review

The 2019 Cadillac XTS builds on the brand’s reputation for comfortable, modern big-car luxury. Unchanged from the 2018 model year, the 2019 XTS remains a capable full-size sedan that carries plenty of heritage without the stale nostalgia.

The ugly truth: rusty cars aren't as safe as they were when new

Rust cuts deep—literally, according to a new study conducted in Sweden. Cars that show merely superficial rust may be considerably more dangerous in the event of a crash.

2005 Toyota Prius Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Jay Leno thinks the Toyota Prius is a future classic

Will first-generation Toyota Prius models cross auction blocks for big bucks in the future? Car enthusiast and comedian Jay Leno believes so.

Land Rover marks 70 years of making its own roads

April 30th is a special day for the Land Rover brand. On April 30 day 70 years ago, the very first Land Rover was revealed at the 1948 Amsterdam auto show. Since then, a total of 7,357,676 Land Rovers have been built, as of April 30,2018. To mark the occasion, Land Rover held a special live broadcast on YouTube celebrating seven decades of the SUV.

Infiniti's new electrified platform will underpin almost entire range

Infiniti last week announced plans for a new electrified platform that will spawn its first model in 2021, expected to be an electric car.

Smog over Los Angeles, courtesy Flickr user steven-buss Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Draft EPA memo freezes fuel economy standards at 42 mpg through 2026

After announcing its intention last month to roll back emissions standards that require cars to get higher fuel economy, the EPA is now circulating a proposal in Washington to freeze the standards at 2020 levels through 2026.

Should California be able to set its own emissions standards? Take our Twitter poll

California has set its own emissions standards since before the EPA was founded. Ever since the EPA started regulating emissions, the state has continued on its own.

Washington State clean vehicle tax exemption to expire May 31

The hotbed of electric cars so far has been the U.S. West Coast. California, of course, is the leader, with its zero-emissions vehicle mandates. Going up the coast, the selection—and sales—get steadily thinner, but remain conspicuous.