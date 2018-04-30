Carpool lanes, Mercedes-AMG E53, Fuel-economy record semi truck: What's New @ The Car Connection

LA to drop free rides for green cars in carpool lanes

Los Angeles County is making major changes that could have an impact on electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen-fueled car sales in Southern California. Later this year, drivers of those so-called "sticker cars" will no longer be able to drive in carpool and express lanes without at least two occupants aboard.

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck

Dark clouds above. Snow flurries falling. Gloomy view ahead. Seat heater engaged. It may be the end of April, but Colorado Highway 72—known locally as Coal Creek Canyon Road—isn’t ready for spring.

Less for more: 2018 Lexus RC earns Top Safety Pick+ award, unless ordered with pricey optional headlights

There's almost always a caveat when it comes to car safety, and the 2018 Lexus RC is no exception. RC models fitted with standard LED projector headlights earn a "Good" rating for how well those units point the way forward in the IIHS' testing. That's enough to merit Lexus' coupe a coveted Top Safety Pick+ award, the IIHS said Wednesday.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 mild hybrid replaces E43

Mercedes-AMG added the E43 sport sedan a couple of years ago to appeal to the buyer looking for a fast car but without the flashiness and firm ride of something like the full-fat E63.

Jay Leno drives the original Bullitt Mustang alongside the 2019

Mustang fans the world over rejoiced earlier this year when the original 1968 Mustang from the movie "Bullitt" resurfaced. At the same time, Ford showed off a brand-new 2019 Mustang Bullitt. Jay Leno trekked to the Ford Proving Grounds to take a look at both cars for this episode of "Jay Leno's Garage."

Is Porsche testing a track-only version of its 911 GT2 RS?

Porsche's 911 GT2 RS is already the fastest production car around the Nürburgring but a quicker version designed strictly for track use may be in the works.

Shell Airflow Starship fuel economy record truck Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Shell Airflow Starship semi truck aims for fuel-economy record

Trucks use an awful lot more fuel than cars. Consequently, the fuel you can save from making small improvements can be massive.

Teslas will start paying to drive in L.A.'s 'Lexus lanes'

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority just cut back on a big reason that drivers buy electric cars: free access to toll lanes in the county.

California university gets country's first battery-electric bus fleet

BYD is a Chinese electric car company that was founded to "Build Your Dreams." Now it claims to be the biggest electric vehicle company in the world—and it's building buses.