Ford F-150 diesel driven, Perfect Porsche 959, Toyota Camry Hybrid road trip: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck

Dark clouds above. Snow flurries falling. Gloomy view ahead. Seat heater engaged. It may be the end of April, but Colorado Highway 72—known locally as Coal Creek Canyon Road—isn’t ready for spring.

Study: Texting while driving most common during evening rush hour

A recent study of over 6 million text messaging sessions reaffirms what traffic safety advocates have long espoused: drivers are definitely using their phones behind the wheel and they're doing it when traffic is at its peak.

Less for more: 2018 Lexus RC earns Top Safety Pick+ award, unless ordered with pricey optional headlights

There's almost always a caveat when it comes to car safety, and the 2018 Lexus RC is no exception. RC models fitted with standard LED projector headlights earn a "Good" rating for how well those units point the way forward in the IIHS' testing. That's enough to merit Lexus' coupe a coveted Top Safety Pick+ award, the IIHS said Wednesday.

From Motor Authority:

Canepa has crafted the perfect Porsche 959

When it comes to the Porsche 959, Canepa Design is the outfit that knows everything.

The first Ferrari Sergio is heading to auction again

Those who missed out on owning the very first Ferrari Sergio will have yet another chance—it's headed back to the auction block. RM Sotheby's has consigned the special Ferrari, which the marque built alongside Pininfarina to celebrate the latter's 85th anniversary and celebrate the late Sergio Pininfarina.

Adam Carolla's Paul Newman collection going on display

For the first time ever, Adam Carolla is going to display his collection of Paul Newman race cars. The San Marino Motor Classic will provide the setting, and Carolla will provide 10 iconic race cars all once piloted by the legendary actor and driver.

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Toyota Camry XLE Hybrid road-trip review: a case for high-mpg sedans

The grim reaper might be coming for sedans, but the 2018 Toyota Camry isn’t ready to go.

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: diesel, the not-so-efficient way

Ford has a gem of a diesel engine under the hood of the 2018 F-150 Power Stroke—as long as drivers aren’t enamored with good fuel economy.

Porsche will build network of 500 fast chargers for its Mission E electric cars

Porsche is getting its dealerships on board with selling electric cars, in preparation for its upcoming Mission E electric sedan, by insisting that each of the company's 189 U.S dealerships install fast charger with enough juice to charge the car's big, 300-mile battery to substantially full in just over 20 minutes.