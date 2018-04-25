Audi recalls 350,000 vehicles to fix overheating coolant pumps

Audi issued a recall Tuesday for more than 350,000 cars and crossover SUVs in the U.S. electric coolant pumps in the vehicles that can overheat and present a fire risk.

The recall covers the 2013 to 2016 A4, the 2013 to 2017 A5, the 2012 to 2015 A6, and the Q5 from 2013 to 2017. All of the recalled vehicles are powered by Audi’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine. It's not clear if the same engine used in certain Volkswagen products will also be subject to recall.

Although no fires have been reported, the automaker told the NHTSA that the pumps at issue can become blocked with debris from from the cooling system, or moisture that builds up inside the pump can result in an electrical short.

Audi recalled the same vehicles last year and a software update was issued. Audi reported to the NHTSA Tuesday that the updates did not fix the issue and that problems continued.

Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the pumps, free of charge. Until a redesigned pump arrives in Audi dealerships in November, the automaker will install a newer version of the current pump if requested by vehicle owners.

Owners will be sent an initial recall notification on or before June 11. A second notice will be mailed once remedy parts become available.