2019 Lexus ES, Electric BMW X3, Nissan Leaf rebates: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Lexus ES Preview

Beneath its sleek, toned shape the 2019 Lexus ES has a split personality as it seeks to court a wider range of luxury sedan shoppers.

Special delivery: Amazon can now access your car's trunk

Amazon is now everywhere you want to be—or at least in your trunk if you own the right car. The online shopping giant announced Tuesday that its delivery people will now be able to open shoppers' car trunks remotely.

2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis

First, the Toyota Avalon came for old luxury buyers with old-school ideas. It had stretch-out space, comfortable ride, and it was quiet like the No. 17 tee box at Sawgrass.

BMW Concept iX3 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

BMW shows off electric X3 concept with 250-mile range

BMW will launch an electric version of its X3 in 2020 and we got our first taste on Wednesday in the form of a concept at the 2018 Beijing auto show.

Polestar 1 flagship coupe priced from $155,000

The 600-horsepower Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe has been priced from $155,000.

Sedan meets SUV with Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept

Mercedes-Maybach on Tuesday revealed its concept for the 2018 Beijing auto show, and as we learned via a leak last week the concept blends elements of a sedan with an SUV.

2018 Nissan Leaf with EVgo fast charger at NJ Turnpike Molly Pitcher travel plaza, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

PG&E offers new $3,000 rebate to Nissan Leaf buyers

California is already by far the No. 1 state for sales of electric cars, and the state's biggest utility apparently wants to add to that momentum.

When will buying gasoline cars seem weird? Twitter poll results

In honor of Earth Day last weekend, we re-ran our story about when citizens might see cars with tailpipes as morally wrong, somewhat like they do smoking or polluting factories today.

Nissan Leaf Pro-Pilot Assist and range-anxiety review

Depending on where you live one of the biggest challenges with electric cars can be airport runs