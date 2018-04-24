Special delivery: Amazon can now access your car's trunk

Amazon is now everywhere you want to be—or at least in your trunk if you own the right car. The online shopping giant announced Tuesday that its delivery people will now be able to open shoppers' car trunks remotely.

There are some catches, however.

First, Amazon can’t deliver to just any car. The project is a little more advanced than having a customer leave a hide-a-key in a wheel well. To start, the company’s trunk-delivery service supports only Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles from 2015 or later, as long as the car has an active OnStar account or with 2015 and newer Volvos that use a similar Volvo On Call service.

Amazon says it is working with other automakers to be able to support more vehicles going forward. Amazon’s In-Car Delivery service is also only supported in 37 states, but it has been quietly tested over the last six months in Washington and California.

To opt-in to the service users will have to download the Amazon Key app for Android or iOS, use the app to link Amazon to OnStar or OnCall and specify a delivery location. When this is setup customers will need to make their vehicles available within two blocks of the set delivery location on the day that delivery is scheduled. Cars must also be located in a publicly accessible area like a parking lot rather than a closed garage.

Once the delivery service arrives a customer will receive updates every step of the way so they can make time to remove packages from the vehicle.