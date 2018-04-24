2019 Cadillac XTS, 2019 Toyota Avalon, Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Cadillac XTS Review

The 2019 Cadillac XTS builds on the brand’s reputation for comfortable, modern big-car luxury. Unchanged from the 2018 model year, the 2019 XTS remains a capable full-size sedan that carries plenty of heritage without the stale nostalgia.

2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis

First, the Toyota Avalon came for old luxury buyers with old-school ideas. It had stretch-out space, comfortable ride, and it was quiet like the No. 17 tee box at Sawgrass.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Review

The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 is a blockbuster effort after years of low-budget attempts from the small automaker. The DB11 replaces a car that was growing old on the vine, and it selectively uses components from partner Mercedes-Benz.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

First-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan debuts in Beijing

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its first-ever A-Class sedan.

Infiniti confirms electrified sedan based on Q Inspiration concept

Infiniti on Tuesday announced plans for a new electrified platform that will underpin a series of models due within the next five years, one of which is expected to be a redesigned Q70.

Sedan meets SUV with Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept

Mercedes-Maybach on Tuesday revealed its concept for the 2018 Beijing auto show, and as we learned via a leak last week the concept blends elements of a sedan with an SUV.

2018 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan Leaf Pro-Pilot Assist and range-anxiety review

Depending on where you live one of the biggest challenges with electric cars can be airport runs.

Electrify America maps out charging network to rival Tesla Superchargers

Mark 2018 as the year that practical, widespread electric-car charging really started coming to America.

Infiniti announces new electric car lineup based on Q Inspiration

Infiniti has promised to build electric cars in fits and starts since 2012—but we're still waiting.