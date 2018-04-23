2019 Toyota Avalon, 2018 Aston Martin DB11, Edd China's new show: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota Avalon
April 23, 2018

2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis

First, the Toyota Avalon came for old luxury buyers with old-school ideas. It had stretch-out space, comfortable ride, and it was quiet like the No. 17 tee box at Sawgrass.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Review

The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 is a blockbuster effort after years of low-budget attempts from the small automaker. The DB11 replaces a car that was growing old on the vine, and it selectively uses components from partner Mercedes-Benz.

2018 Bentley Bentayga Review

Looks alone don’t tell the story of the 2018 Bentley Bentayga. From the outside, the automaker’s first SUV appears to fit with the stable of high-priced, high-luxury coupes and sedans.

From Motor Authority:

Edd China of “Wheeler Dealers” fame teases new show

Praise the television gods because Edd China is planning a new show, and yes it's all about restoring old cars.

VW ID R Pikes Peak racer accelerates faster than an F1 car

Volkswagen on Sunday took the covers off its new ID R electric race car at a special launch event in Alès, France.

Volvo takes car ambience to the next level with S90 concept

A relaxing environment is an important aspect for many buyers of luxury cars in China.

From Green Car Reports:

BMW teases iX3 electric car in China

BMW's electric car lineup, the tiny i3 commuter and the i8 plug-in sports car, leaves a huge gap for a more practical, mainstream vehicle in between.

Electrify America maps out charging network to rival Tesla Superchargers

Mark 2018 as the year that practical, widespread electric-car charging really started coming to America. We've had a lot of news about new charging networks coming to the U.S., and it doesn't look like it will be slowing down any time soon.

Hyundai cuts $500 off Sonata Hybrid price

Hyundai has reduced prices on the 2018 Sonata Hybrid, in an effort to sell more of them. The $500 price cut makes the car one of the most affordable midsized hybrids on the market, according to an analysis by Green Car Reports sister site CarsDirect.com.

