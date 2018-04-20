Cadillac shakeup, Jaguar F-Type, Maybach SUV concept: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Cadillac CT6, 2018 New York auto show
April 20, 2018

Cadillac shake up: division chief out, strategy could shift

General Motors announced Wednesday what could be the beginning of a major shift for its Cadillac luxury division—starting from the top down.

2019 Jaguar F-Type Review

The 2019 Jaguar F-Type defines beauty without beastliness. This shapely two-door, available as a coupe or as  a convertible, has an engine and a transmission for nearly everyone and it splits the line between sports car and touring coupe.

Swipe no more: Chevrolets now available with i-car payment for Shell gas

Drivers of certain newer Chevrolet vehicles can now tap away at their vehicle's infotainment screen to pay for gas while they remain behind the wheel, eliminating the need to swipe a credit card.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept leaked ahead of 2018 Beijing auto show

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept leaked ahead of 2018 Beijing auto show

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Maybach SUV concept leaked ahead of Beijing debut

The first photos of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept have surfaced ahead of next week's debut at the 2018 Beijing auto show. The photos were published early by accident on an official website and give us a clear look at the concept, inside and out.

2020 Cadillac XT6 spy shots

It's been the subject of rumors since at least 2011 but Cadillac's long-awaited three-row crossover SUV has finally been spotted.

Classic Recreations ready to churn out original Boss and Mach 1 Mustangs

It's been a while since we last heard from the folks at Classic Recreations, but they've been busy. It turns out the Oklahoma-based company has secured a license from Ford to recreate some of the automaker's most cherished Mustangs.

2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV

2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV

From Green Car Reports:

Audi details battery for 2019 e-tron electric SUV

When the Audi e-tron battery-electric SUV goes on sale next year, its 432 battery cells will drink from a 150-kw charging firehose–a rate quicker than the Jaguar I-Pace or a Tesla Model S.

Hyundai cuts $500 off Sonata Hybrid price

Hyundai has reduced prices on the 2018 Sonata Hybrid, in an effort to sell more of them. The $500 price cut makes the car one of the most affordable midsized hybrids on the market, according to an analysis by Green Car Reports sister site CarsDirect.com.

Volkswagen stamps new logo to mark electric transformation

Everybody knows the friendly, familiar VW logo—an artistically stacked 'V' and 'W' nestled inside a circle—whether its from smiling New Beetles running around, or the giant logo on the nose of Jerry Garcia's legendary bus.

