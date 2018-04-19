Swipe no more: Chevrolets now available with i-car payment for Shell gas

Drivers of certain newer Chevrolet vehicles can now tap away at their vehicle's infotainment screen to pay for gas while they remain behind the wheel, eliminating the need to swipe a credit card.

Most 2017 and newer Chevrolet vehicles now feature a Shell icon in their infotainment systems' Markeplace app. A tap of that icon generates a code that lets users activate a fuel pump.

GM began rolling out over-the-air updates in December to 2017 and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, but the automaker is currently restricting the expanded Shell Pay and Save widget to Chevy vehicles while it tests the program.

Shell gas payment in a 2018 Chevrolet Enlarge Photo

GM's system in similar to one made available in certain Jaguar vehicles last year. GM plans to make the service available in 4 million vehicles from all four of its divisions by the end of 2018.

The Shell fueling widget is currently being tested in Detroit, Seattle and Houston with a nationwide rollout covering 14,000 Shell Stations planned in the coming months.

The Marketplace app is separate from OnStar, which just went through an overhaul to focus on its original safety and security system that allows customers to call for roadside assistance, contact first responders In the event of an accident, and have their vehicle remotely unlocked via satellite.