Eyes on the road (and you): Hyundai, Verisk team up to monitor drivers in effort to lower insurance costs

Hyundai and data analytics provider Verisk have teamed up in an effort to lower car insurance premiums, the two announced Wednesday. The program, which will require drivers to consent to being monitored while they drive, will send Verisk driving behavior information compiled from Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car service.

The driving data collected via Blue Link will be automatically transferred by cellular to Verisk which will then compile a score based on a driver’s driving habits. That score will be forwarded to usage-based insurance (UBI) insurance providers such as Progressive and Allstate to help determine the cost of the customer’s insurance premium.

Later this year, Hyundai owners and lessees will have the ability to access to their Verisk driving score. If a driver gives their consent, insurers can use the score from Verisk to support usage-based insurance programs through a related rating rule available for use in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Driving tips and reports will also be made available to customers to encourage safer and more efficient driving.

Blue Link concierge and safety services are provided at no charge to new Hyundai owners and lessees for three years; the data-monitoring with Verisk will require drivers to opt-in. After that initial period, drivers can subscribe to Blue Link packages ranging from $79 to $279 annually. Blue Link is similar to GM’s OnStar service, albeit without turn-by-turn directions.

The Blue Link service will be available across Hyundai’s entire lineup starting in 2018. Blue Link features can be accessed using buttons on a vehicle’s rearview mirror, via an online hub or via an a smartphone app. Some of the service’s features can also be accessed with smart watch apps.