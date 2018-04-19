Ford F-150 diesel, Jaguar XE and XF 300 Sport, Fast charging stations for electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke
April 19, 2018

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel rated at 30 mpg highway, with a big catch

A new turbodiesel V-6 gives the rear-wheel drive 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel fuel economy akin to a mid-size sedan, but the four-wheel drive version is much thirstier.

Congress likely to repeal consumer protection regulation for auto loans

An Obama-era regulation designed to prevent unnecessary interest-rate hikes on auto loans may be gone soon.

2018 BMW X3 aces crash tests, with caveats

The 2018 BMW X3 holds up well in crash tests, the IIHS said Tuesday when it awarded certain versions of the compact crossover SUV its Top Safety Pick+ award.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Jaguar XE and XF get 300 Sport trim

Jaguar on Thursday unveiled a new 300 Sport trim for the XE and XF, though the availability of the trim in the United States remains unknown.

BMW shows off next-generation digital instrument cluster

BMW has given us a peek at its forthcoming digital instrument display, and it promises to offer customizable information and greater ease of use.

Trump and Putin receive their presidential rides this summer

One of the perks of being the head of state of a major country is that you normally receive a heavily armored albeit still plush limo to ride in.

From Green Car Reports:

Really fast electric-car charging stations coming to a Walmart near you

Tired of not being able to find a fast charging station near the stuff you need to buy? Not anymore.

Report: Mercedes planning electric S-Class-sized sedan to compete with Tesla Model S

After Tesla launched the first luxury electric car with the Model S, it relatively quickly took over the mantle as the best-selling luxury sedan.

Buick Velite 6 for China previews new GM approach to electric cars

If you want to look down the pike at what's coming for the U.S., you could do worse than watching what Buick is doing in China.

