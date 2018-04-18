High octane push, 2019 Lexus ES, Chevy Bolt EV batteries: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Citing fuel-economy benefits, automakers push for 95 octane gas

Touting lower greenhouse gas emissions and higher fuel economy, Detroit's automakers want the U.S. to boost its octane.

Tesla turns to local machine shops to fix parts before they're installed on new cars

Struggling to meet production goals, Tesla is reportedly outsourcing repair of parts—brand new parts, that is—before they are installed on its electric cars.

2019 Jaguar F-Type Review

The 2019 Jaguar F-Type defines beauty without beastliness. This shapely two-door, available as a coupe or as a convertible, has an engine and a transmission for nearly everyone and it splits the line between sports car and touring coupe.

2019 Lexus ES Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Lexus ES first look

A redesigned Lexus ES is coming for the 2019 model year and Lexus on Wednesday released the first full photo of the car and confirmed its debut at next week's 2018 Beijing auto show.

Buick Velite 6 hybrid and electric cars bound for China

Buick on Wednesday revealed a new electrified car called the Velite 6 that's due to hit the Chinese market this year.

Pininfarina PF0 hypercar will do 0-60 in under 2 seconds, debut in 2019

Mahindra, the parent company of Italian design firm Pininfarina, on Friday announced the formation of Automobili Pininfarina, a new automotive brand specializing in high-end electric cars.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Some Chevrolet Bolt EVs get new battery pack for sudden loss of power: here's why

It's every electric car owner's nightmare: the car indicates that remaining range has suddenly plummeted to zero, the battery pack stops providing current, and the car won't run.

300K bought-back VW diesels are decaying in 37 lots as it waits for ... what?

We've all become familiar with the sights of thousands of cars blanketing remote parking lots after storms such as Hurricanes Hugo and Irene.

All else equal, which Honda Clarity would you buy? Twitter poll results

While it's not unusual for an automaker to offer several engine options in the same car model, it is unusual for those to include everything from a battery electric vehicle to a plug-in hybrid to a fuel-cell.