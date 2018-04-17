Sedans falling out of favor, Ram Rebel TRX on its way, Electric car fees: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Slowing sedan demand forces GM to cut up to 1,500 jobs in Ohio

It's a trend that shows no sign of slowing: consumers are ditching sedans in favor of crossover SUVs, and now it's affecting the workers who assemble sedans.

Cadillac targets Lincoln, offers $10,000 discount on 2018 Escalade SUV

Cadillac has put a price on loyalty: $10,000. That's the discount GM's luxury brand is offering certain owners as an incentive to take home a new 2018 Escalade SUV.

Tesla turns to local machine shops to fix parts before they're installed on new cars

Struggling to meet production goals, Tesla is reportedly outsourcing repair of parts—brand new parts, that is—before they are installed on its electric cars.

Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Rebel TRX listed as “upcoming vehicle” on Ram website

Ram appears to be giving a hint that it will put a Hellcat-powered Rebel TRX into production.

2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots

Hot on the heels of last week's reveal of the redesigned Ford Focus comes the first spy shots of a prototype for the car's sporty ST variant.

Mercedes-Maybach teases Ultimate Luxury SUV concept

Mercedes-Maybach has given us our first look at a concept set to debut this month at the 2018 Beijing auto show.

2012 Nissan Leaf SL electric car, owned by Shiva of Fremont, California, Oct 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

17 states have passed extra fees on EVs; is that fair?

Nobody likes paying gas taxes, and that seems particularly true for drivers who don't buy gas—such as those who drive electric cars.

Gasoline range anxiety 100 years ago made electric-car charging seem easy

Electric cars have the great advantage that their batteries can be recharged anywhere there's electricity.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: weekend drive review

For several years, the Chevrolet Volt was the sole plug-in hybrid with electric range notably above 20 miles—though it became clear Chevy never figured out how to market its virtues to the public at large.