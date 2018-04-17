Tesla turns to local machine shops to fix parts before they're installed on new cars

2018 Tesla Model 3
Ruben Porras Ruben Porras
April 17, 2018

Struggling to meet production goals, Tesla is reportedly outsourcing repair of parts—brand new parts, that is—before they are installed on its electric cars.

Just 30 minutes from Tesla’s main factory, a machine shop in San Jose, California, has racks stacked with Tesla parts waiting to be re-machined.

MORE: Read our 2018 Tesla Model 3 review

The parts waiting at JL Precision, the machine shop, include door frames, doublers, torque boxes, nodes and shock mounts, CNBC found. There were also racks of castings used to make tooling for Tesla’s own factories. They're destined for all three of Tesla's electric cars, the Model 3, the Model S, and the Model X.

In January, Tesla projected that it would produce 2,500 Model S sedans per week by the end of the first quarter of 2018. In a production and deliveries report published earlier this month, the automaker stated that it had missed its target.

Industry observers are watching the second quarter of this year closely to see if the company can fulfill its goal of 5,000 vehicles per week.

DON'T MISS: Tesla's Model S still rates highly

Current and former employees at Tesla's Fremont, California, and Sparks, Nevada, factories blame the company's unmet production targets for failing to perform comprehensive statistical variance testing—used by carmakers to estimate the percentage of parts that will fail to meet specifications when delivered by a supplier.

Employees attributed outsourcing of rework to the company's production cycles, CNBC reported. Tesla typically ramps up production at the end of each quarter in an effort to make its goal with all production employees working overtime. Just prior to and after these pushes, more work is outsourced to local shops, they said.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395 Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: two- and three-row crossover is bigger, squarer, and now has a diesel 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: two- and three-row crossover is bigger, squarer, and now has a diesel
2019 Volkswagen Jetta first drive: steady and staid 2019 Volkswagen Jetta first drive: steady and staid
New Ford Focus revealed, coming to US in 2019 via China and Europe New Ford Focus revealed, coming to US in 2019 via China and Europe
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 