Gas prices on the rise, Bugatti reliability, Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volkswagen Jetta
April 16, 2018

Gas prices expected to rise this summer

Be prepared to adjust your family’s summer vacation budget. Prices at the fuel pump are expected to be 14 percent higher than last summer and the U.S. government predicts a national average of $2.74 per gallon.

Dubai's new "smart" license plates can communicate with onlookers

New license plate technology being put to the test in Dubai could benefit drivers but not be too helpful to car thieves. Among their myriad high-tech features, the plates can flash the word “stolen” in lieu of a registration number to quickly notify authorities.

6 things to know about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

As buyers put their money on crossover SUVs rather than sedans in the game of new-car roulette, the 2019 VW Jetta hopes to be more than just a dapper, quiet observer on the sidelines.

Bugatti Chiron telemetry

Bugatti Chiron telemetry

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Bugatti owners can rest easy as technicians monitor cars in real time

Tesla has popularized remote monitoring and updating of cars with its “over the air” system, but it wasn't the first automaker to do so.

2020 Volkswagen Golf spy shots

A test mule for the next-generation Volkswagen Golf, the nameplate's eighth iteration, has been spotted.

VW tests automated parking system at German airport

We've seen a handful of concepts to help alleviate the stress of parking in congested areas, but Volkswagen has taken things a step further. The automaker announced Friday that it will begin trials for an automated parking system at Hamburg Airport in Germany.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Hudson Valley, NY, Apr 2018

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Hudson Valley, NY, Apr 2018

Enlarge Photo
 

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: weekend drive review

For several years, the Chevrolet Volt was the sole plug-in hybrid with electric range notably above 20 miles—though it became clear Chevy never figured out how to market its virtues to the public at large.

Gasoline range anxiety 100 years ago made electric-car charging seem easy

Electric cars have the great advantage that their batteries can be recharged anywhere there's electricity.

Carmakers want emission, CAFE tweaks, not huge rollbacks, but won't say so publicly

As promised, the Trump administration has embarked on regulatory rollbacks across many fronts, some immediate and others taking longer.

