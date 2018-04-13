2019 VW Jetta driven, Lincoln resale values, Dieselgate update: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volkswagen Jetta
April 13, 2018

2019 Volkswagen Jetta first drive: steady and staid

Two decades ago, ubiquitous would have been too soft a word to describe the Volkswagen Jetta’s presence on the manicured grounds of a prestigious college like Duke University.

Water leaks prompt Alfa Romeo Stelvio recall

More than 12,000 examples of the 2018 Alfa Romeo have been recalled for two variations of the same defect: improper sealing installed at the automaker's factory in Italy that could allow water to leak into either the crossover SUV's roof or through its tailgate.

Press button, get car: Mercedes-Benz dabbles in car subscription

Following in the footsteps of BMW, Porsche, Cadillac, and Volvo, Mercedes-Benz plans to offer offer its cars to customers via a trial subscription program launching first in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Lincoln Aviator SUV, 2018 New York auto show

Lincoln Aviator SUV, 2018 New York auto show

Lincoln takes steps to protect resale value

Lincoln is future-proofing the residual values of its vehicles by curbing sales to fleet businesses. In the short term, the move is hurting monthly sales figures.

2018 Aston Martin Rapide AMR spy shots

It's hard to believe it's been almost a decade since the Aston Martin Rapide went on sale, as even to this day the sexy, fastback sedan remains one of the best looking four-door cars on the market.

Digital license plates could flash "stolen," warn about accidents

License plates will receive a 21st-century makeover in Dubai as the emirate prepares to launch a trial for digital license plates. Among the many features, the plates could even notify onlookers a particular car has been stolen after a theft. The plate could quickly update to flash "stolen" instead of the serial number to alert authorities.

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington

Possible retrofits in Germany for dirtiest diesels could cost carmakers more

These are not good times for the makers or owners of diesel cars, particularly in their European stronghold, where on average half of all new vehicles had been sold with diesel engines.

Audi, BMW, Mercedes large electric luxury sedans to aim above Tesla Model S?

The Tesla Model S occupies an interesting position among "luxury" sedans and hatchbacks.

When will Tesla Model 3 all-wheel-drive, lower-range models be available?

As Tesla ramps up production of the Model 3 and continues to deliver cars to its long list of reservation holders, many buyers are wondering when they will be able to configure Model 3s with "D" all-wheel drive or with the smaller base battery pack.

