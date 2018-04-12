Water leaks prompt Alfa Romeo Stelvio recall

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
April 12, 2018

More than 12,000 examples of the 2018 Alfa Romeo have been recalled for two variations of the same defect: improper sealing installed at the automaker's factory in Italy that could allow water to leak into either the crossover SUV's roof or through its tailgate.

In addition to puddling inside the Stelvio, water intrusion could short out parts of its electrical system. If water gets through seals in the Stelvio's tailgate, its power mechanism could raise the liftgate automatically. Should water seep in through the Stelvio's roof, Alfa says that a wiring harness that controls the vehicle's horn, windshield wipers, and exterior lights could have been compromised.

MORE: Read our 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

To rectify the issue, Alfa Romeo dealers will be instructed to apply additional body sealant near the crossover's windshield and around the rear liftgate's wiring harness. The repairs will be conducted for free and owners of the automaker's first crossover should begin receiving notices in the mail in late May.

ALSO SEE: Check out the latest recalls

The recall covers 12,595 Stelvio crossovers built between March of 2017 and February of 2018 that were sold in the U.S. If you're counting, that's nearly every Stelvio that has been shipped into the country.

Alfa Romeo is aware of several warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been caused by the water intrusion.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Volkswagen Jetta first drive: steady and staid 2019 Volkswagen Jetta first drive: steady and staid
Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395 Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395
New Ford Focus revealed, coming to US in 2019 via China and Europe New Ford Focus revealed, coming to US in 2019 via China and Europe
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: two- and three-row crossover is bigger, squarer, and now has a diesel 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: two- and three-row crossover is bigger, squarer, and now has a diesel
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 