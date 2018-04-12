Water leaks prompt Alfa Romeo Stelvio recall

More than 12,000 examples of the 2018 Alfa Romeo have been recalled for two variations of the same defect: improper sealing installed at the automaker's factory in Italy that could allow water to leak into either the crossover SUV's roof or through its tailgate.

In addition to puddling inside the Stelvio, water intrusion could short out parts of its electrical system. If water gets through seals in the Stelvio's tailgate, its power mechanism could raise the liftgate automatically. Should water seep in through the Stelvio's roof, Alfa says that a wiring harness that controls the vehicle's horn, windshield wipers, and exterior lights could have been compromised.

MORE: Read our 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

To rectify the issue, Alfa Romeo dealers will be instructed to apply additional body sealant near the crossover's windshield and around the rear liftgate's wiring harness. The repairs will be conducted for free and owners of the automaker's first crossover should begin receiving notices in the mail in late May.

ALSO SEE: Check out the latest recalls

The recall covers 12,595 Stelvio crossovers built between March of 2017 and February of 2018 that were sold in the U.S. If you're counting, that's nearly every Stelvio that has been shipped into the country.

Alfa Romeo is aware of several warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been caused by the water intrusion.