Press button, get car: Mercedes-Benz dabbles in car subscription

Following in the footsteps of BMW, Porsche, Cadillac, and Volvo, Mercedes-Benz plans to offer offer its cars to customers via a trial subscription program launching first in Nashville and Philadelphia.

The car subscription business model is designed around customers willing to pay a premium to essentially trade in their cars on-demand like they do with cellphones.

Mercedes subscription service, The Mercedes-Benz Collection, will allow subscribers to switch vehicles depending on their particular needs or lifestyle. Like similar subscription services offered by competitors, a membership in Mercedes’ service will include 24/7 roadside assistance, insurance and maintenance as part of the flat fee.

The trial program will include access to most of the automaker's lineup. Each tier will also allow access to high-performance Mercedes-AMG models for an additional premium.

Pricing has not been announced but is expected to be on par with packages other automakers are offering. Volvo, the first to offer a luxury vehicle subscription service offers plans priced at $600 or $700 per month depending on configuration while BMW is offering various tiers of service priced at $2,000 per month and $3,700 per month. Porsche’s Passport service starts at $2,000 per month and offers access to 22 models.

During the subscription period Mercedes customers will have unlimited access to cars within the tier they subscribe to and no limitations on mileage. Local dealerships will deliver and maintain vehicles. Customers will use an app to initiate vehicle exchanges and communicate with a concierge for assistance.