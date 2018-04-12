2019 VW Jetta driven, 2018 Porsche Panamera, Tesla Model Y: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hardly lacks for assets. The compact sedan is roomy, comfortable, well-made, and a good value.

Tall order pickup truck: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD teased

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD will have a bulky look, but one that may not be backed up by more metal.

New Ford Focus revealed, coming to US in 2019 via China and Europe

Automakers are shelving small cars and sedans for SUVs and crossovers but at least one of the long-running names in the U.S. has a future beyond next year.

2018 Porsche Panamera Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Porsche Panamera first drive review: baser instincts

What’s the biggest sacrifice you’ve ever had to make? Drip coffee at home instead of a drive-thru latte? The middle seat in back, in coach?

Toyota Corolla may be next in line for GR performance transformation

Toyota has a new Corolla on its hands, one that doesn't look like something your grandma would drive.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots

There's a new generation of the 911 waiting in the wings but before it arrives Porsche will launch one last hurrah for the current-generation 991 911 family.

Teaser for Tesla Model Y electric SUV due in 2019 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model Y production to start Nov 2019 (also, Musk doesn't have time to shower): reports

Amidst nine months of "production hell" for the Tesla Model 3 electric car, the company's next vehicle has somewhat fallen off the radar.

GM, EVgo to build Chevy Bolt EV fast-charging network, for Maven drivers only

General Motors has consistently declined to fund public charging stations that increase the utility and long-distance potential of the electric cars it sells.

2019 Toyota Prius will be restyled to look more like Prime: report

Global sales of compact hatchbacks are hardly surging, and fuel economy for all types of vehicles is steadily improving.