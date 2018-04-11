Gas prices, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage, 2019 Toyota Prius refresh: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Study: Driving habits tied not to pump prices but to percentage change

Logic suggests that the more gasoline costs, the less people will drive their vehicles. The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy says that's true—but it's not as simple as the actual price paid at the pump.

Tall order pickup truck: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD teased

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD will have a bulky look, but one that may not be backed up by more metal.

New Ford Focus revealed, coming to US in 2019 via China and Europe

Automakers are shelving small cars and sedans for SUVs and crossovers but at least one of the long-running names in the U.S. has a future beyond next year.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage first drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Aston Martin Vantage first drive review: tilting at windmills

The giant blades on the lazy-looking wind turbines that dot southern Portugal produce the sound of a passing jet, only it never goes away. I know this because the irresistibly photogenic windmills got me out of the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage’s driver’s seat. Not much else would.

Pretend your 2018 Dodge Durango is fast with the SRT-inspired Rallye Appearance package

The Dodge Durango GT exists for rational consumers who want a family vehicle with a touch of sportiness. Now, Dodge is giving those buyers an appearance package that lets owners o V-6-powered Durango GTs make their SUVs look like high-horsepower R/T and SRT models

2019 Ford Edge ST gets Sport mode with rev-matching feature

Ford's performance line will grow to include the 2019 Edge ST this summer, and the automaker is really trying to amp up its family crossover

2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Dallas, Texas Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Toyota Prius will be restyled to look more like Prime: report

Global sales of compact hatchbacks are hardly surging, and fuel economy for all types of vehicles is steadily improving.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for April 2018

Often, to sell electric cars, supporters and salespeople argue that buyers will save money in the long run from lower fuel (or power) bills.

Your predictions for electric-car growth: Twitter poll results

Predictions range all over the map on when electric-car sales are going to take off, depending on whether you're talking to a Wall Street bull or bear, what happens to gas prices, and even who's in office.