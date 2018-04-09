Tall order pickup truck: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD teased

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD will have a bulky look, but one that may not be backed up by more metal.

An image Chevy released Tuesday shows the 2020 Silverado HD's new grille with a chrome bar that slices through its headlights. A chrome-ringed hood scoop sits atop its bulging hood and big, bulky letters spelling out the truck's branding add even more visual emphasis than the current model.

The truckmaker said in a release that next Silverado HD will weigh as much as 450 pounds less than the outgoing model, a beast of a pickup that easily tips the scales with its 6,000-pound curb weight.

How the automaker will achieve that remains a question without an answer, but the carbon fiber bed it debuted recently in the lighter-duty 2019 GMC Sierra could offer some clue. GMC says the carbon fiber bed that will be available in the 2019 Sierra saves 62 pounds over the steel unit that's standard on the full-size pickup, which is a long way from 450 pounds. However, aluminum used for the truck's hood, doors, and tailgate slice its curb weight by as much as 360 pounds overall.

For now, we'll have to wait to see just what the 2020 Silverado HD has in store; Chevy says the first trucks will roll out of its Flint, Michigan, assembly plant during the third quarter of 2019.