Chevy's new face, Riding in a Subaru rally car, Smart goes electric: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Chevy rethinks its car lineup, gives 2019 Malibu, Cruze, Spark new faces

Chevrolet took its mask off and unveiled a new look for the bulk of its passenger car lineup Friday. Behind their new faces, the 2019 Spark, Cruze and Malibu, boast mechanical and technical upgrades, along with their new bumpers. Suspiciously absent was any news about the Sonic, which may not have much of a future in the Chevy lineup.

Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395

The redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta starts at a lower price than last year’s model, but it includes more standard features.

Mercedes-Benz to launch its own new car subscription program

Mercedes-Benz plans to jump into the subscription game with pilot programs in two cities, the automaker said at a dealer conference.

Subaru WRX rallycross race car Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Riding in a rally race car is insane, dangerous, and not for the faint of heart

A hand touches my shoulder from behind as I hear, “Are you ready?”

2019 Chevrolet Malibu brings new look, sporty RS trim

Chevrolet engineers made substantial improvements with their most recent redesign of the Malibu, introduced for 2016. They increased space and added loads of new technology but at the same time shed close to 300 pounds from the car's curb weight.

Infiniti preparing to update its infotainment system

Infiniti will take steps in 2019 to begin overhauling its infotainment system, starting with the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Smart EQ ForTwo Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Smart to go all-electric worldwide by 2020: Daimler CEO

The U.S. sales history of the Smart two-seat minicar started with a bang in 2008, when gasoline prices soared, and has waned since then.

Why I traded my Chevy Bolt EV for a Tesla: one reader's story

As a nation, the U.S. takes lots of road trips, because most of the country has no viable mass transit between city pairs.

Electric I-Pace may lead Jaguar design, style into the future

In January 2007, Jaguar dropped a bombshell, in the form of the C-XF concept sedan it unveiled at that year's Detroit auto show.