Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395

The redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta starts at a lower price than last year’s model, but it includes more standard features.

A number of Jetta trim levels will be available starting with the Jetta S at $19,395 including a mandatory $850 destination charge. The Jetta S comes standard with a new infotainment system that is Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

An 8-speed automatic costs $800 extra on the Jetta S, but it comes standard on all other trims. All Jettas share a 147-horsepower turbo-4 engine. A safety package consisting of a collision warning system, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitor with rear traffic alert and automatic emergency braking can be added to Jettas with the automatic for a reasonable $450.

That base price comes in $100 less than last year's model, but a 2019 Jetta S with the automatic costs $300 less than a similar 2018.

Next up, the Jetta SE builds on the S with the safety package and adds dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, leatherette upholstery, leather-wrapped-steering wheel, keyless ignition, heated seats, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts for $23,005. Later in the 2019 model year, a cold weather package for $495 will join the lineup with heating for the steering wheel, rear seats, windshield wiper parking spot, and washer nozzles, plus remote engine start.

The sportier-looking Jetta R-Line will include 17-inch dark grey alloy wheels, dual exhaust outlets, fog lights, two-tone seating surfaces and an electronic front differential for $23,845, a modest increase over the SE. It’ll also offer the cold weather package for the same $495 as the Jetta SE.

Shoppers seeking luxury can opt for the Jetta SEL priced at $25,265. The SEL will come equipped with upgraded LED projector headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a drive mode selector, ambient interior lighting and a Beats-branded eight-speaker audio system with subwoofer. Standard driver assist features include adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights and active lane control. Its only option package is the $495 cold weather group.

Topping the lineup, the Jetta SEL Premium starts at $27,795 and includes fog lights, side mirrors with turn signals, leather upholstery, power driver’s seat with memory, and navigation. Yep, you’ve heard it before: the late-introduction cold weather package can be added for $495.

That puts a fully loaded 2019 Jetta at about $28,300.

-- by Ruben Porras