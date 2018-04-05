Mercedes-Benz to launch its own new car subscription program

Mercedes-Benz plans to jump into the subscription game with pilot programs in two cities, the automaker said at a dealer conference.

The company confirmed the plan to Automotive News, but it was first discussed at the NADA dealers’ meeting Las Vegas at the end of March. Details are scarce; the program's name, pricing, which vehicles it includes, and terms of the service have not been disclosed.

The automaker hasn't even identified the cities yet, although a representative did say that one location currently has three Mercedes dealers and the other has two showrooms.

Mercedes-Benz did assure dealers that the program will involve them directly.

The program could follow similar ones offered by BMW, Cadillac, and Volvo, in which insurance, maintenance, and roadside assistance are packaged into one monthly fee. Which models will be available, and whether select cars will only be available in a more expensive tier, as BMW has structured their program, remains unknown.

The news comes hot on the heels of BMW’s annoucement Wednesday that it will launching its own car subscription program, called Access by BMW. That program, offered in two tiers depending on the cars the subscriber wants to access, will be serviced by BMW dealers. Those dealers will also serve as concierges to drop off and pick up the cars when requested by the subscriber. BMW's plan starts at $2,000.