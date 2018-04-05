Small/large car demise, Lincoln's rebirth, Trading Bolt EV for Tesla: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US

Domestic automakers will phase out unpopular full-size and compact cars in the U.S. soon, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

BMW's new subscription program will let drivers swap between vehicles for flat monthly fee

BMW said Wednesday that it plans to begin a trial subscription program in Nashville. If the Access by BMW program, which lets drivers sample a selection of its cars and crossovers and swap between them with no limit or fees, is successful in its trial market, the automaker plans to expand it to other markets.

Self-driving "drone" cars should be on California roads, except that they're not

Monday was supposed to be a big day for driverless cars in California that would make history and send fleets of self-driving vehicles onto roadways. Except it wasn't. History will have to wait.

Lincoln Aviator SUV, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Lincoln's next act: this time it's a marathon

“I think we had a series of sprints, then we got a bit winded and we stepped off the track,” said Robert Parker, Lincoln’s global director of marketing, sales, and service in an interview with Motor Authority at the New York auto show.

Next Alfa Romeo likely to be a Giulia coupe, may feature hybrid Quadrifoglio model

Alfa Romeo’s relaunch in the United States may have had a shaky start but the brand is very much committed to our market and has a number of new models in the works.

Chevy may have just shown dealers the mid-engine C8 Corvette

Chevrolet is currently hosting a dealer meet in Las Vegas and one of the dealers in attendance claims to have been shown the next-generation C8 Corvette.

Used 2015 Tesla Model S P85D on day of purchase [photo: Jay Lucas] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Why I traded my Chevy Bolt EV for a Tesla: one reader's story

As a nation, the U.S. takes lots of road trips, because most of the country has no viable mass transit between city pairs.

Buyers in seven Northeast states urged to consider electric cars

When companies want to sell more of something, they market it. Now, at long last, electric cars are about to get the same treatment.

Why trucks aren't a CAFE problem for carmakers, despite their lobbying claims

In response to automaker lobbying, the EPA plans to start the process of rolling back emission standards passed under the Obama Administration.