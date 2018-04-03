Chevy Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition, Last Mercedes G-Class, Used Nissan Leaf batteries: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition: just say no to chrome

With its 2018 Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition, Chevrolet has taken a page out of Jay Z’s lyric book: it’s “all black everything” for the new special edition.

Trump’s EPA ready to roll back Obama-era fuel-economy rules

The Trump administration’s EPA took a final step toward rolling back Obama-era fuel-efficiency regulations in the U.S.

2019 Nissan Altima video first look: 2018 New York auto show

All around this year's New York auto show, it's crossover SUVs that have been making news.

Last chance to buy a new original G-Class

Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled its first redesign for the G-Class since the original civilian model was launched in 1979.

Next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will be a hybrid

Mercedes-AMG will have no choice but to adhere to upcoming emission regulations, and that stark reality means the next-generation AMG C63 will be a hybrid.

SF Motors reveals first EVs to be built at ex-Hummer plant

An electric car startup backed by Chinese commercial vehicles giant Chongqing Sokon as well as Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard has revealed its first two cars

2013 Nissan Leaf, Nashville area test drive, April 2013 Enlarge Photo

Nissan Leaf refurbished batteries offered for older electric cars, in Japan

With more than 300,000 Nissan Leaf electric cars on the road, some more than six years old, battery degradation is becoming more and more of an issue.

Will electric cars grow faster or slower than expected? Take our Twitter poll

Innovative technology in the auto industry—turbochargers or catalytic converters or disc brakes, say—tends to launch in high-end vehicles and filter down to the mass market over many years, often decades.

China plans to standardize electric-car tech nationally to expand its global lead

Sales of plug-in electric vehicles in China were almost four times those in the U.S. last year, and the gap is expected to widen this year.