Lexus RX 350L, Chinese electric car startup, Jaguar I-Pace: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Lexus RX 350L first drive review: playing catch up in a game it created

Sometimes two rows just isn’t enough.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: two- and three-row crossover is bigger, squarer, and now has a diesel

The New York auto show whose media days ended Thursday saw several debuts of high-volume crossover utility vehicles.

2019 Nissan Altima video first look: 2018 New York auto show

All around this year's New York auto show, it's crossover SUVs that have been making news.

SF Motors SF5

SF Motors reveals first EVs to be built at ex-Hummer plant

An electric car startup backed by Chinese commercial vehicles giant Chongqing Sokon as well as Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard has revealed its first two cars.

McLaren sharpens 570S Spider with Track Pack

McLaren's 570S Spider is hardly what you'd call a soft sports car, but nevertheless the British automaker has seen fit to develop a range of parts that will see it perform better on the road and race track.

Jaguar considers skipping R models in favor of SVR

Jaguar dropped a wonderful bit of news at the 2018 NY auto show. The British automaker decided that stuffing a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 into the F-Pace makes good sense, and we're inclined to agree. That's how the compact crossover earned the SVR badge. But that also means Jaguar jumped right past an R model to the full-on SVR, and Jaguar might be moving this way for the rest of the family.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive Enlarge Photo

2019 Jaguar I-Pace: brief first drive of all-electric luxury crossover

A parking lot in suburban New Jersey isn’t the first place I’d look for a revolution.

Nissan Leaf 30-kwh battery decline 3 times that of earlier electric cars: study

The Nissan Leaf, at least for the moment, remains the highest-volume electric car produced in history, with more than 300,000 sold.

