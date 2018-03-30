2019 Nissan Altima video first look: 2018 New York auto show

All around this year's New York auto show, it's crossover SUVs that have been making news.

This vehicle has four doors and all-wheel drive, but what’s up with the body? Is this...a sedan?

In fact, it is. It’s the 2019 Nissan Altima, a brand-new family car set to tackle the Accordicamryfusion when it goes on sale later this year.

Why wait until then? Take a first look here at the upcoming Altima.

The shape of the new Altima advances in this sixth generation. Beefier, lower, sleeker, the new 2019 Altima wears a grille deep enough to sport an Audi badge. The profile is rakish, the details are pronounced, the roofline has more starch in its creases. Inside, the new Altima creates a better sense of bigger space with a low dash capped by a big touchscreen display.

Underneath, the Altima’s edged closer to the running gear you’d find under a Nissan crossover SUV. The V-6 engine’s gone. In its place, Nissan sells a base 2.5-liter inline-4 with 188 horsepower, teamed with a CVT and a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive. Sounds like a Murano to us. Spend more and Nissan will fit a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with variable compression; it’s an engine on loan from the Infiniti QX50, but in this case, you can’t have it with all-wheel drive. Electric power steering has dual pinions in the new Altima for more precise feel, and the strut-and-link suspension deflects road rash through wheels and tires that range from 16 to 19 inches.

MORE: Read our 2019 Nissan Altima preview

This 2019 Altima has about two inches more between its front and rear wheels, which should translate into more interior space. Drivers get plush seats with 8-way power adjustments, and cloth turns into leather on expensive models.

The Altima steps ahead in the safety race with a bundle of gear that includes standard automatic emergency braking and optional ProPilot Assist. That’s Nissan’s name for semi-autonomous driving: its system helps the driver steer and brake safely, but Nissan demands that driver keep a hand on the wheel.

Every Altima comes with a USB-C port, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Blind-spot monitors and navigation are options; so are Bose audio, LED headlights, and a sunroof.

Prices and EPA fuel economy haven’t been released yet. Look for the 2019 Nissan Altima in showrooms later this year.