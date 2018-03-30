New York auto show, Lincoln Aviator, Hyundai Kona Electric: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The 9 most important cars of the 2018 New York auto show

Pomp and circumstance didn't overrun practicality at the 2018 New York auto show. This year's big debuts at the Jacob Javits center weren't flashy—unless you count the stunning Lincoln Aviator, but even that three-row crossover has an air of real-world usability that trumps its clean lines and leather-wrapped interior.

2019 Toyota RAV4 video first look

Look at the 2019 Toyota RAV4 and it’s hard not to see the Tacoma pickup and the 4Runner SUV.

2019 Mazda CX-3 revealed: small crossover, smaller changes

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 that rolled across the stage at the New York auto show this week should be familiar to new-car shoppers. It’s a mild update on the same small package with a sharp style, frugal fuel consumption, and available all-wheel drive.

Lincoln Aviator SUV, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Lincoln Aviator video preview

Lincoln has been Ford's wayward son for decades. But suddenly the brand that didn't seem to have a direction has one. The future at Lincoln involves more SUVs and more electrification, and both are embodied in the reborn Lincoln Aviator.

Jaguar interested in building I-Pace SVR

The future may hold another performance-oriented Jaguar SVR model, but rather than one based on a raucous supercharged internal-combustion engine, the brand is reportedly considering an I-Pace SVR, based on its first purely electric SUV.

VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept

Might a unibody pickup truck from Volkswagen be on the cards? Quite possibly.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric US debut: 250 miles of range from small electric hatchback

The biggest question around the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric has now been answered: it will have a rated range estimated at 250 miles on the U.S. test cycle.

Beverly Hills bans plug-in hybrids from public charging stations

Well, that's ... interesting.

The city of Beverly Hills, California, has issued new regulations for parking and electric-car charging.

When do you expect to buy your first battery-electric car? Twitter poll results

It's called walking the talk.