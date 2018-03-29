2019 Mazda CX-3 revealed: small crossover, smaller changes

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 that rolled across the stage at the New York auto show this week should be familiar to new-car shoppers. It’s a mild update on the same small package with a sharp style, frugal fuel consumption, and available all-wheel drive.

The biggest changes from last year for the CX-3 are inside: more comfortable seats, available leather upholstery, and a minor upgrade for its engine.

Mazda’s small 2019 CX-3 crossover will also usher in a new direction for the brand, likely centering around a heavily revised engine—albeit that won’t make its first appearance in the CX-3. Mazda officials say its future gasoline engines will cut fuel consumption by up to 50 percent within the next 12 years, compared to 2010 models. However, there was no mention of a promised diesel powertrain by Mazda officials.

For now, the CX-3 gets a gas-powered inline-4 that makes 148 horsepower, up from 146 hp last year, and 148 pound-feet of torque, up from 146 lb-ft last year. The same G-Vectoring control that imperceptibly dabs brakes around corners to shift weight around to reduce roll and understeer appears from other vehicles, such as the Mazda3.

The finicky infotainment system, one that’s driven us to distraction in past years, now gets gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment in the 2019 CX-3—rather than relying on a controller alone, as in other Mazda models.

In New York, Mazda announced that an updated 2018 Mazda6 would feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. That could supplant the fussy Mazda software, though we haven’t yet heard about the new CX-3.

The company didn't say how much the 2019 Mazda CX-3 would cost when it goes on sale later this year, but it’s sure to fall close to the current model, which starts at $21,050.

