2019 Subaru Forester, Maserati Levante Trofeo, Diesel Hyundai Santa Fe What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Forester: the crossover SUV that watches you

Like a protective parent, the 2019 Subaru Forester is watching you. The latest crossover SUV is not a helicopter parent, but it certainly blurs the line with a passel of new safety features that nearly steal the headline that this is, in fact, a brand-new vehicle.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback: a most international compact car

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has had its passport stamped more than a few times. Debuting next week at the 2018 New York auto show, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback that Toyota previewed Friday is decidedly international.

Updates prioritize 2019 Kia Optima over 2019 Sedona for active-safety gear

The 2019 Kia Optima and 2019 Kia Sedona have different stories to tell when it comes to safety gear designed to help drivers avoid a collision, the automaker said Wednesday at the New York auto show.

2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo brings V-8 fury to style party

According to Ricky Bobby, it was Eleanor Roosevelt that said "America is all about speed. Hot, nasty, badass speed."

2019 Mazda CX-3 brings a more refined interior

Mazda's CX-3 is a solid option for buyers in the compact crossover SUV segment, and that's before you take into account the good looks.

Alfa Romeo's Nero Edizione package for Giulia and Stelvio debuts in New York

There's an easy way to anger up almost any vehicle. You add black. It's simple, but it works.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not?

Along with the 250-mile 2019 Kona Electric hatchback it launched Wednesday at the New York Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled an entirely redesigned version of a much higher-volume vehicle.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric US debut: 250 miles of range from small electric hatchback

The biggest question around the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric has now been answered: it will have a rated range estimated at 250 miles on the U.S. test cycle.

Beverly Hills bans plug-in hybrids from public charging stations

Well, that's ... interesting.

The city of Beverly Hills, California, has issued new regulations for parking and electric-car charging.