The 9 most important cars of the 2018 New York auto show

Pomp and circumstance didn't overrun practicality at the 2018 New York auto show. This year's big debuts at the Jacob Javits center weren't flashy—unless you count the stunning Lincoln Aviator, but even that three-row crossover has an air of real-world usability that trumps its clean lines and leather-wrapped interior.

Otherwise, crossovers were the name of the game. The big debuts for mainstream shoppers: the 2019 Subaru Forester and 2019 Toyota RAV4. Those seeking a little luxury can step up to the 2019 Acura RDX or 2019 Cadillac XT4.

Sedans didn't get the short stick, but it's clear what buyers want: a tall-riding crossover. Read on for our favorites.

2019 Acura RDX, 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2019 Acura RDX

The Acura RDX adds to the brand's momentum with its edgy styling and high-tech interior. It's unrelated to any other Honda or Acura, and it could be just what the comapny's high-end division needs to finally crack into the big leagues.

2019 Cadillac XT4 Enlarge Photo

2019 Cadillac XT4

Compact crossover shoppers, you have another choice: the Cadillac XT4. Its styling helps it stand out in this crowded field, but we're dismayed that it doesn't offer the brand's Super Cruise self-driving tech and that its active safety gear set is restricted to limited variants.

Genesis G70 Enlarge Photo

2019 Genesis G70

Enthusiasts clamor for sports sedans, but they don't always buy them. The Genesis G70 goes where the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac ATS, and Kia Stinger have all gone before, so we'll be watching closely to see if Hyundai's luxury four-door has the goods to woo buyers.