2019 Toyota RAV4, Lincoln Aviator, VW's California electric push: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota RAV4: looking more SUV than crossover

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 would like to be your outdoorsy companion. It wants to be loaded up with a kayak and a mountain bike on its roof, with mud splashed over its chiseled, 4Runner-like and Tacoma-inspired grille and beefy fenders. It wants to show off its newfound extra half-inch of ground clearance by traversing a rutted trail on the way to a camping site.

2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport: Volkswagen’s SUV family affair begins

The Volkswagen Atlas will both shrink and expand in 2019.

2018 Nissan Rogue Sport gains standard automatic emergency braking safety tech

Nissan has quietly rolled out automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors as standard equipment on all 2018 Rogue Sport crossover SUVs. The safety tech was previously optional.

Lincoln Aviator returns as elegant three-row SUV with plug-in tech

More than a decade on since the nameplate bowed out of production, Lincoln's Aviator is finally back.

2019 Cadillac XT4 crossover SUV looks good, feels like more of the same

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 has a lot riding on its shoulders. Cursed with a sedan-heavy lineup—there are four sedans to just two utility vehicles—the XT4 is the vehicle that finally opens Cadillac to the luxury market's most lucrative segment, the compact crossover class.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 gets numerous updates, but no extra power

Mercedes-Benz pulled back the wraps from its updated 2019 C-Class earlier this month at the 2018 Geneva auto show. Now it's time for Mercedes-AMG to step into the spotlight, because the 2018 New York auto show stage is where we get a taste of the updated C63 side of the family.

VW committed to sell 2 new electric cars in California by Dec 2019: what are they?

The Volkswagen diesel emission scandal has now largely vanished from U.S. media coverage, much to VW's relief.

Jaguar I-Pace electric car to join Waymo's self-driving car fleet

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and Waymosaid Tuesday the carmaker would sell Google's autonomous-car technology arm up to 20,000 of its new all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV to be used in self-driving service by 2020.

Redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid debuts at New York auto show

With buyers showing no signs of letup in their enthusiasm for crossovers of all sizes and shapes, the redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4 couldn't be coming at a better time.