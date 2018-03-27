2018 Nissan Rogue Sport gains standard automatic emergency braking safety tech

Nissan has quietly rolled out automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors as standard equipment on all 2018 Rogue Sport crossover SUVs. The safety tech was previously optional.

Evidence of the change was uncovered in order guides by CarsDirect, which reports that Nissan markets the updated Rogue Sports as 2018.5 model year vehicles.

The update follow's Nissan's mid-year safety upgrade to its larger Rogue model.

Previously, to get automatic emergency braking, buyers had to opt for the top SL trim level with the Premium Package at a cost of $30,115. Similarly, blind-spot monitors were available only if buyers selected the mid-grade SV with Tech Package for $26,635.

A base Rogue Sport currently starts at $21,640, but the addition of the two standard features may result in a small price hike. As CarsDirect points out, when the Rogue added these features last year in a miid-model year change prices rose by $400 to $600.

On the shopping side, buyers will potentially have three versions to choose from: 2017, 2018 and 2018.5 Rogue Sport crossovers. Dealers still have 2017 model year Rogue Sports in stock often marked down with hefty discounts—but it's important to double-check the federally mandated window sticker, which lists all standard and optional equipment, before signing on the dotted line.