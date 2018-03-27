2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4, Corvette ZR1, 2019 Lexus UX detailed: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
March 27, 2018

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4: the beast-mode pickup truck

The  2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 set to debut at the New York auto show this week is in "beast mode" right from the factory.

2018 Fiat 500 Urbana: the citified subcompact car

Fiat will roll into the New York auto show this week rocking a new urban-inspired package option designed to dress up its 2018 Fiat 500 hatchback, the automaker said Monday.

2019 Toyota Yaris sedan: more choices to make

The 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan bucks trends. While other automakers are consolidating their sedan lineups in the wake of weakening demand as buyers flock toward crossovers, Toyota is giving shoppers more decisions to make with the 2019 Yaris sedan.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway

From Motor Authority

2019 Corvette ZR1 specs confirmed, including 0-60 mph time of 2.85 seconds

We've known the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the most powerful Corvette to ever leave the factory thanks to a 755-horsepower, but now we know what the car can do with that incredible number.

Daimler's dedicated EV brand for China updates its 1 car

German auto giant Daimler in 2014 launched a dedicated electric car brand in China together with local automaker BYD.

Lynk & Co. reveals 02 SUV, confirms 2019 launch in Europe

Meet the Lynk & Co. 02, the second car from the new youth-focused brand of Chinese auto giant Zhejiang Geely Holding.

2019 Lexus UX

From Green Car Reports

2019 Lexus UX small SUV emerges in US trim, hybrid included, at NY auto show

After a gestation period of 18 months, the 2019 Lexus UX small crossover utility vehicle is emerging in its U.S. form at this week's New York auto show.

2019 Honda Insight: good-looking 50-mpg competitor for Prius hybrid

Teased in January as a "concept" without an interior, the production version of the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan has been revealed just before this week's New York auto show.

Nissan, Sumitomo open electric-car battery recycling plant in Japan

The town of Namie, in eastern Japan, was devastated by the earthquake and tsunami of 2011, and has struggled to recover from the devastation of that day.

