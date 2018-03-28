Updates prioritize 2019 Kia Optima over 2019 Sedona for active-safety gear

The 2019 Kia Optima and 2019 Kia Sedona have different stories to tell when it comes to safety gear designed to help drivers avoid a collision, the automaker said Wednesday at the New York auto show.

On the 2019 Optima, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and active lane control are standard equipment. For the automaker’s family-friendly 2019 Sedona minivan, that gear is optional.

Making automatic emergency braking standard is part of a larger push by most major automakers, including Kia, which have agreed to fit nearly every new vehicle with technology that can detect an impending crash and apply the brakes automatically by 2022.

2019 Kia Sedona Enlarge Photo

To go with its big safety gear push, the 2019 Optima features new wheel designs, revised head- and taillights, and a red-and-black two-tone leather interior option is available on the range-topping Optima SXL.

All versions of the Optima gain upgraded infotainment system software, which retains its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Like the Optima, Kia’s minivan has revised looks outside—but you’ll have to squint to notice. Additionally, a handful of interior style changes are joined by a new Harman Kardon audio system.

The bigger change comes beneath its sheetmetal, where a new 8-speed automatic transmission replaces last year’s 6-speed unit. Kia promises improved fuel economy, but exact EPA ratings won’t come until closer to the minivan’s on-sale date later this year.

Both updated models will be on display at this week’s New York auto show.