2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4: the beast-mode pickup truck

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 set to debut at the New York auto show this week is in "beast mode" right from the factory.

The Sierra AT4 is basically GMC's version of the Chevrolet Silverado Trailboss, which means it features a two-inch suspension lift, plus a host of off-road goodies such as a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential, skid plates, Rancho shock absorbers, machined 18-inch dark-tinted wheels, all-terrain tires, and hill-descent control.

MORE: The 2019 GMC Sierra is no longer a Silverado carbon copy

Additionally, the Sierra AT4 will be available with the GMC-exclusive CarbonPro bed that trades standard steel inner panels and floor in favor of a carbon fiber composite that is designed to offer dent, scratch and corrosion resistance.

The Sierra AT4 will come standard with a 5.3-liter V-8 and will offer a 6.2-liter V-8 and a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel engine as options.

GMC will also sell a line of GearOn accessory rails that fit within a minimal amount of space to make loading and adjusting everything from kayaks to bicycles easier.

The interior of the AT4 adds a luxurious finish to the tough-as-nails exterior design. Interior details include dark-tinted and textured aluminum finishes on the steering wheel, center stack and sill plates, two-tone leather seating with embroidered AT4 badging on the headrests and all-weather floormats.

Look for the Sierra AT4 at dealerships starting in the fall.

-- by Ruben Porras