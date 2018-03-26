2019 Toyota Yaris, 2018 NY auto show, 2019 Honda Insight: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota Yaris sedan: more choices to make

The 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan bucks trends. While other automakers are consolidating their sedan lineups in the wake of weakening demand as buyers flock toward crossovers, Toyota is giving shoppers more decisions to make with the 2019 Yaris sedan.

2018 Hyundai Kona first drive: small crossover hit parade

Some of us remember when dirt-cheap hatchbacks were the first stop for first-time new car buyers. Freedom was a fold-down rear seat, longboard, and sleeping bag for the only weekend vacation we could afford. The small cars only asked that we compromise our expectations for a tall ride, decent radio, and door handles that reliably worked for none of the above.

2018 Fiat 500 Urbana: the citified subcompact car

Fiat will roll into the New York auto show this week rocking a new urban-inspired package option designed to dress up its 2018 Fiat 500 hatchback, the automaker said Monday.

2018 New York International Auto Show preview

The dust has just settled on the floors of the Geneva auto show but we're already gearing up for the New York auto show on this week.

2019 UX to be first Lexus available via subscription

You saw it earlier this month at the 2018 Geneva auto show but now Lexus' all-new UX compact crossover SUV is ready for its first appearance in the United States, which will take place Wednesday at the 2018 New York auto show.

Volvo will build some Lynk & Co. cars in Europe

Volvo on Monday announced it will produce some cars for Lynk & Co. at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, starting from 2019.

2019 Honda Insight: good-looking 50-mpg competitor for Prius hybrid

Teased in January as a "concept" without an interior, the production version of the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan has been revealed just before week's New York auto show.

EPA to ease emission limits, reports say, setting up clash with California

The omens have been accumulating for months, as bits of information dribble out of the regulatory rumor mill in Washington, D.C.

UPS adds battery energy storage for 118 electric vans in UK

Electric vehicles are not only zero-emission and quieter and more pleasant to drive, they also clearly lower emissions of the carbon dioxide linked to climate change under most circumstances.